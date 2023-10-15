Koloko (illness) is out for Sunday's preseason scrimmage against the Cairns Taipans of the Australian NBL, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Koloko is dealing with a respiratory ailment that has inflicted him since Summer League. There has been no official update from the team on his health, which is an ominous sign for his short-term availability.
