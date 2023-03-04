Koloko logged 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during the 905's 135-125 win against Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Reggie Perry was traded to Windy City late-February. With him gone, a position is vacant for Koloko to be the 905's starting center, which he is expected to continue being unless their NBA team recalls him. In that case, Jeremiah Tilmon would be the 905's starting center.