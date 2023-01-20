Koloko has been assigned to the G League's Raptors 905, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

The rookie second-round pick was a consistent part of Toronto's game plan to start the year, appearing in 40 of the team's first 43 games (19 starts) and averaging 3.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.6 minutes. However, Koloko has completely fallen out of the rotation of late and received his first G League assignment of his career. He figures to see an expanded role while with the 905.