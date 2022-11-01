Koloko closed with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 139-109 win over Atlanta.

Koloko racked up a number of career-high marks in the win, rewarding anyone who may have streamed in him. With Fred VanVleet ruled out due to a sore back, Koloko was moved into the starting lineup, albeit on a short-term basis. The Raptors appear uncertain as to what to do with the frontcourt rotation, with a number of players playing a regular role. Given the uncertainty, Koloko is a tough player to vouch for outside of deeper formats.