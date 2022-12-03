Koloko is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Raptors will opt to go big by starting Koloko in the frontcourt alongside Pascal Siakam. He has averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds across 20.3 minutes in nine starts this season.
