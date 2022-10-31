Koloko will start Monday's game against Atlanta, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Koloko came off the bench in the last two games but will make his second start of the year with Fred VanVleet (back) unavailable Monday. Koloko logged two points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in 18 minutes during his start against Miami on Oct. 24.
More News
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Moves back to bench•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Draws first NBA start•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Quiet again•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Blocks four shots in loss Friday•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Elite defensive showing•