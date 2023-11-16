site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-christian-koloko-still-sidelined-435128 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Still sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Koloko (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Koloko has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a respiratory illness. There is no timetable for his return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read
Steve Alexander
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 9 min read
Steve Alexander
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read