Koloko was selected by the Raptors with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Toronto has chosen to use its only pick in this year's draft on Koloko, who's a talented center from Kansas. Koloko aided the Jayhawks to the national title this past season by averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 63.5 percent from the floor. The Cameroonian is also a fantastic rim-protector who swatted away 2.8 shot attempts per matchup in 2021-22.