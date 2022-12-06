Koloko is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Toronto's initial starting lineup showed Gary Trent entering the starting five in place of Koloko, but the team has since issued a correction. Koloko will run with the first unit for his third straight game.
