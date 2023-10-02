Koloko (illness) won't participate in the start of training camp with the Raptors this year, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Koloko continues to deal with respiratory issues that prevented him from playing in the Summer League during the offseason, and he'll at least be sidelined for the first week of team activities ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. His availability for preseason play certainly appears to be in question, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the court.