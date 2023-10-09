Koloko (illness) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Kings, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Koloko has been dealing with a respiratory issue throughout the offseason which caused him to miss the Summer League and now the team's preseason opener. It is unknown at this point when Koloko will be able to return to action.
