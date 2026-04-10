Raptors' Chucky Hepburn: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hepburn (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Hepburn is still recovering from right knee surgery he underwent Jan. 8 to repair a torn meniscus, and there's been no indication he's close to a return.
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