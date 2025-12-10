Hepburn registered zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two assists over eight minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 loss to New York.

Hepburn saw a handful of extra playing time, logging a career-high eight minutes. Sadly, that's where the positives end, as Hepburn offered basically nothing in terms of tangible production. There is almost no chance he carves out a consistent role for himself, at least not for the foreseeable future. At this point, his only value might be in dynasty leagues.