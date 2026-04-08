Raptors' Chucky Hepburn: Remains out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hepburn (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Hepburn is still recovering from right knee surgery he underwent Jan. 8 to repair a torn meniscus, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. At this point, it appears unlikely the two-way player will return during the Raptors' final two regular-season games.
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