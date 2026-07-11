Raptors' Chucky Hepburn: Shooting woes in return

Hepburn (knee) had 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 83-80 Summer League loss to the Celtics in overtime.

Hepburn got his first taste of game action since appearing in the G League Raptors 905's win over the Maine Celtics on Dec. 28. The 23-year-old point guard's 2025-26 campaign was cut short by a torn meniscus that required surgery, though he's back with the Raptors on a two-way deal. While he struggled with efficiency in the team's Summer League opener, Hepburn still scored in double figures and tied for the team lead in assists.