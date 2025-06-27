Hepburn is set to sign a two-way contract with the Raptors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hepburn was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, but he also showed his prowess as an offensive weapon in a revamped Louisville roster. Hepburn averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game in his lone year with the Cardinals while also receiving First-Team All-ACC honors.