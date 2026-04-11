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Hepburn (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against Brooklyn, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Hepburn has been out of action since undergoing surgery in early January to repair a torn meniscus. His next chance to play will be in the postseason, though there's been no indication that Hepburn will be available for the playoffs.

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