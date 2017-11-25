Raptors' CJ Miles: Absent again Saturday
Miles (personal) will not play during Saturday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Miles will be absent for a second straight game for personal reasons. In his stead, Normal Powell and OG Anunoby should help fill in time on the wing.
