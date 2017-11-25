Raptors' CJ Miles: Absent again Saturday

Miles (personal) will not play during Saturday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Miles will be absent for a second straight game for personal reasons. In his stead, Normal Powell and OG Anunoby should help fill in time on the wing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop