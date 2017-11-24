Raptors' CJ Miles: Not with team Friday
Miles (personal) is listed as out in the Raptors' game notes for Friday's matchup with the Pacers.
The fact that Miles is not with the team Friday does not bode well for his status Saturday with the Raptors traveling to Atlanta, but he should still be considered questionable until Toronto can provide an official update on Miles. With Miles out, minutes will open up on the wing for both Norman Powell and rookie OG Anunoby.
