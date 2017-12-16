Raptors' CJ Miles: Out with shoulder soreness Friday

Miles will not play during Friday's game against the Nets due to left shoulder soreness.

This is the first news of Miles nursing a sore shoulder -- an injury which he may have suffered during Wednesday's game against the Suns. In his stead, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby will both probably see extended run.

