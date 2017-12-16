Raptors' CJ Miles: Out with shoulder soreness Friday
Miles will not play during Friday's game against the Nets due to left shoulder soreness.
This is the first news of Miles nursing a sore shoulder -- an injury which he may have suffered during Wednesday's game against the Suns. In his stead, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby will both probably see extended run.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...