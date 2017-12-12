Raptors' CJ Miles: Pitches in 13 off bench

Miles supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Monday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.

Miles' scoring total led the Raptors' bench and served as his second consecutive double-digit tally. The 30-year-old has been a valuable source of scoring on the second unit, even as his contributions in other categories remain consistently thin. Monday's effort marked his best shooting night since Nov. 17.

