Raptors' CJ Miles: Plays limited role since return
Miles (personal) has scored just seven points in back-to-back games since returning from his two-game absence.
Miles missed two straight games for the Raptors due to personal reasons, and he returned to play a total of 33 minutes against the Hornets and Pacers. With the emergence of OG Anunoby as a starter for Toronto, Miles is expected to continue to play a fairly minor role off the bench along with Norman Powell.
