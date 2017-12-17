Raptors' CJ Miles: Starting at small forward Sunday

Miles will start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Miles sat out Friday's contest with a sore shoulder, but was already cleared to play Sunday. However, with Serge Ibaka (knee) out, Miles will jump into the starting five, as the Raptors attempt to go with a smaller and quicker lineup that features OG Anunoby at power forward. Look for Miles to see an uptick in playing for the duration of his stay in the top unit.