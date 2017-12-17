Raptors' CJ Miles: Starting at small forward Sunday
Miles will start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Miles sat out Friday's contest with a sore shoulder, but was already cleared to play Sunday. However, with Serge Ibaka (knee) out, Miles will jump into the starting five, as the Raptors attempt to go with a smaller and quicker lineup that features OG Anunoby at power forward. Look for Miles to see an uptick in playing for the duration of his stay in the top unit.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...