Raptors' CJ Miles: Will be available Sunday
Miles (shoulder) is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup against the Kings, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Miles missed Friday's game against the Nets due to shoulder soreness, but is apparently feeling better after getting the day off. As a result of his return, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby could see reduced run.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...