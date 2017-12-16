Raptors' CJ Miles: Will be available Sunday

Miles (shoulder) is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup against the Kings, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Miles missed Friday's game against the Nets due to shoulder soreness, but is apparently feeling better after getting the day off. As a result of his return, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby could see reduced run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop