Raptors' Codi Miller-McIntyre: Collects team-high 11 assists in playoff win
Miller-McIntyre tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 assists and five rebounds across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 win over the Nuggets in the first round of the Vegas Summer League playoffs.
After going undrafted in 2015, Miller-Mcintyre played two seasons overseas before finding his way into Toronto's Summer League roster. The Wake Forest product drew the start on Wednesday and made the most of it, leading the team in assists. He hasn't been much of an offensive threat this summer, but he shows some promise as a great ballhandler.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...