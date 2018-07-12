Raptors' Codi Miller-McIntyre: Collects team-high 11 assists in playoff win

Miller-McIntyre tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 assists and five rebounds across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 win over the Nuggets in the first round of the Vegas Summer League playoffs.

After going undrafted in 2015, Miller-Mcintyre played two seasons overseas before finding his way into Toronto's Summer League roster. The Wake Forest product drew the start on Wednesday and made the most of it, leading the team in assists. He hasn't been much of an offensive threat this summer, but he shows some promise as a great ballhandler.