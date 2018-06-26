Raptors' Codi Miller-McIntyre: Joins Toronto's summer league squad

Miller-McIntyre will play for the Raptors' summer league team, Clevis Murray of The Athletic Boston reports.

Murray, after spending four seasons at Wake Forest, went undrafted in 2016. He started 112 of his 117 college appearances, but saw his draft stock fall after a disappointing senior campaign, which may have been a result of a lingering wrist injury. That year, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.5 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. Since 2016, Miller-McIntyre has been overseas. Last season, he played for Parma Basket Perm of Russia's VTB United league, posting 16.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 32.8 minutes while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.