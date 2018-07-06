Raptors' Codi Miller-McIntyre: Leads team in assists Friday
Miller-McIntyre provided nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 21 minutes during Friday's 90-77 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Pelicans.
Miller-McIntyre, who went undrafted in 2016 and has since been overseas, stuffed the stat sheet during his 2018 summer league debut. He was a high-level passer last season for Parma Basket Perm of Russia's VTB United League, averaging 8.0 dimes.
