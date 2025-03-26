The Raptors signed Swider to a 10-day contract Wednesday.

Swider will join the 15-man roster as a replacement for center Colin Castleton, who wasn't retained after his second 10-day deal expired Tuesday. Castleton had averaged 25.8 minutes per game over Toronto's last 10 games, and Swider could be a prime candidate to absorb a good chunk of that playing time. The Raptors have already ruled out two starters in Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Immanuel Quickley (rest) for Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, likely leaving Swider, Orlando Robinson, Jonathan Mogbo and Scottie Barnes in line to cover the minutes between power forward and center. Swider previously made two appearances at the NBA level earlier this season while he was signed to a two-way deal with the Pistons, but he's seen the bulk of his action in the G League in 2024-25, appearing in 31 contest between the Motor City Cruise and South Bay Lakers while averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest. He's been one of the top shooters in the G League this season, converting at a 44.3 percent clip from downtown and a 95.2 percent clip from the free-throw line.