The Raptors signed Castleton to a 10-day contract Thursday.
Castleton spent the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign with the Grizzlies before being waived and joining the G League's Osceola Magic. Castleton will now have the opportunity to compete for depth minutes in Toronto's frontcourt.
More News
-
Colin Castleton: Let go by Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' Colin Castleton: Available Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Colin Castleton: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Colin Castleton: Gets two-way deal with Memphis•
-
Lakers' Colin Castleton: Stuffs stat sheet in SL•
-
Lakers' Colin Castleton: Plays in garbage time in return•