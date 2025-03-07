The Raptors recalled Castleton from the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday. Castleton registered 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 43 minutes Thursday during the G League Raptors 905's 120-117 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

After signing a 10-day deal with Toronto, Castleton will be available to make his team debut in Friday's game against the Jazz, and he could be featured in the rotation with starting center Jakob Poeltl (rest) and reserve big man Jonathan Mogbo (nose) both sitting out. Castleton suited up for Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, on Thursday, finishing with 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes. The second-year center has previously made 26 appearances at the NBA level, with 16 coming with the Lakers in 2023-24 and 10 coming earlier this season with the Grizzlies.