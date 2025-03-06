Castleton agreed to a 10-day deal with the Raptors on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Castleton began the 2024-25 campaign with the Grizzlies before being waived and joining the G League's Osceola Magic. He'll now have the opportunity to compete for depth minutes at center with Toronto.
