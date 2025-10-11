default-cbs-image
Murray-Boyles (elbow) was absent from Saturday's practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles wasn't able to return to Friday's preseason game against the Celtics with what appeared to be a contusion. However, the rookie forward was sent to undergo additional testing Saturday, so prospective fantasy managers will want to be on the lookout for another update.

