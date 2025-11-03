Murray-Boyles supplied 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over Memphis.

The rookie first-rounder logged a season-high nine rebounds (six offensive) and 31 minutes, also matching a season best in swipes. As long as Jakob Poeltl (back) remains sidelined, Murray-Boyles has an opportunity to show what he's capable of with the first unit. Through three games as a starter so far, Murray-Boyles has averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest.