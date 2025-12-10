Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: All-around contributions in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 loss to the Knicks.
Murray-Boyles played just six minutes Sunday but was able to lead all bench players with 22 minutes Tuesday. His role has been up-and-down to say the least this season, including a few spot starts and some games playing less than 10 minutes, but the rookie will likely still be a big feature in Toronto's rotation moving forward.
