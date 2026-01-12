Murray-Boyles logged 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks over 42 minutes during the Raptors' 116-115 overtime win over the 76ers on Sunday.

The rookie first-rounder continues to flourish in his starting role, tying a career high with 15 rebounds while dominating defensively with six stocks. He also played a crucial role in overtime with timely rebounds and dunks on back-to-back possessions to help the Raptors secure the victory. Murray-Boyles will likely start in Monday's rematch against Philadelphia if Jakob Poeltl (back) is ruled out, though the former would be facing a more daunting defensive assignment if Joel Embiid (knee) is cleared to return.