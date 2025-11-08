Murray-Boyles ended Friday's 109-97 win over the Hawks with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 18 minutes.

Murray-Boyles scored fewer than seven points for the third time in the past four games, continuing to struggle after some early-season promise. He has now played fewer than 20 minutes in two straight games, with Sandro Mamukelashvili having moved ahead of him in the rotation. Despite some intriguing upside, managers in standard leagues can move on for now.