Murray-Boyles is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Thunder on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (back) sitting out of the front end of the Raptors' back-to-back set, Murray-Boyles will step into a starting role for the 21st time this season while Sandro Mamukelashvili serves as the top big man off Toronto's bench. As a starter since Jan. 3 (16 games), Murray-Boyles has averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 28.8 minutes per game.