Murray-Boyles (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The rookie first-rounder has stepped into a more prominent role in the Raptors' rotation as of late due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back), but Murray-Boyles is in jeopardy of missing Friday's game due to an illness. Sando Mamukeslashvili will likely remain in the starting lineup for as long as Poeltl is sidelined, so Jonathan Mogbo and Jamison Battle would be in line for more minutes off the bench if Murray-Boyles were to miss time.