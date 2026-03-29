Murray-Boyles (back) is available for Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.

Murray-Boyles prematurely exited Friday's 119-106 win over New Orleans, ending his night after logging only 12 minutes. He was in danger of missing the contest against the Magic because of lower back spasms. Fortunately, the 20-year-old is good to go. Murray-Boyles has averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 0.7 steals across 17.7 minutes in March (three games). However, he could be more productive if RJ Barrett (shoulder) isn't available.