Murray-Boyles (concussion protocol) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles was placed in the league's concussion protocol out of an abundance of caution, and he'll return to action following a one-game absence. The 21-year-old has started eight straight appearances and had averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest in his last five outings prior to exiting Wednesday's loss to Washington after just five minutes.