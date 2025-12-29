Murray-Boyles (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Magic, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to an illness. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances. He could see a slight bump in playing time with Jakob Poeltl (back) and RJ Barrett (rest) both sidelined in the second leg of this back-to-back set.