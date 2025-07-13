Murray-Boyles (groin) will play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Murray-Boyles will make his Summer League debut after missing Friday's win over Chicago due to an adductor injury. The South Carolina product averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game over 32 games during the 2024-25 campaign.