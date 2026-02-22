Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Coming off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Bucks on Sunday.
Murray-Boyles has started in each of his last 16 outings and averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 28.8 minutes over that span. However, the rookie first-rounder will come off the bench for the first time since Dec. 31 while Jakob Poeltl joins Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Ja'Kobe Walter in the Raptors' starting lineup.
