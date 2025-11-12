Murray-Boyles (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

This is a new issue for the rookie, but the questionable tag suggests he's day-to-day. Through nine appearances, Murray-Boyles is averaging 20.8 minutes per contest with 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.