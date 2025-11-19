default-cbs-image
Murray-Boyles (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

The rookie was previously listed as questionable, but it sounds like the Raptors will hold him out Wednesday. With Murray-Boyles likely out of the mix, that could open things up for Ochai Agbaji who is expected to return from a back issue Wednesday.

