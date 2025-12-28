Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Murray-Boyles was initially listed as questionable but is now trending in the wrong direction. If the rookie first-rounder is ruled out for a second consecutive contest, Jonathan Mogbo will likely remain in the Toronto rotation.
