Murray-Boyles (forearm) is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.

Murray-Boyles is dealing with a forearm injury, which will likely keep him sidelined for a second straight game to start the 2025-26 campaign. The next chance for him to get back on the floor, if he's ruled out, will be Sunday against the Mavericks.

