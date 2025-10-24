Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (forearm) is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.
Murray-Boyles is dealing with a forearm injury, which will likely keep him sidelined for a second straight game to start the 2025-26 campaign. The next chance for him to get back on the floor, if he's ruled out, will be Sunday against the Mavericks.
