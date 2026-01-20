Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Murray-Boyles was added to the team's injury report as questionable, but he was quickly downgraded to out with more than 24 hours before tipoff. Jakob Poeltl is also out with a back injury, which opens up opportunities for Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo at center.
