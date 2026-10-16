Murray-Boyles totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Murray-Boyles delivered yet another impressive performance, this time contributing on both ends of the floor. While his scoring has done most of the talking thus far during the preseason, he went to work on the defensive end Thursday, compiling four combined steals and blocks. Unsurprisingly, the hype around Murray-Boyles continues to grow, with fantasy managers now likely to have to spend a seventh or eighth round pick to secure his services.