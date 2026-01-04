Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Enters starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles will start Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Murray-Boyles will be replacing Ochai Agbaji in the first unit. In four previous starts this season, the rookie posted averages of 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals.
